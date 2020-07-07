All apartments in League City
421 Starborrough Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:38 AM

421 Starborrough Dr

421 Starborrough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Starborrough Drive, League City, TX 77573
Meadow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
starborrough house - Property Id: 281664

Spacious home in the highly acclaimed CCISD. Located in the established neighborhood of Meadow Bend. Conveniently located close to all the dining, shopping and entertainment League City and Kemah have to offer. Recent interior and exterior remodel, this home has fresh grey tone paint from top to bottom, upgraded lighting fixtures throughout, no carpet, recent a/c, new water heater. The kitchen is complete with a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, new disposal and granite countertops. The home has a spacious front room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, playroom, or workout space-the opportunities are endless! The master boasts patio access, a large walk-in closet and recently upgraded ensuite bathroom with dual sinks. Covered patio and dual level deck. No flooding. Pets ok less than 50lbs. Non refundable pet fee required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281664
Property Id 281664

(RLNE5784208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Starborrough Dr have any available units?
421 Starborrough Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Starborrough Dr have?
Some of 421 Starborrough Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Starborrough Dr currently offering any rent specials?
421 Starborrough Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Starborrough Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Starborrough Dr is pet friendly.
Does 421 Starborrough Dr offer parking?
No, 421 Starborrough Dr does not offer parking.
Does 421 Starborrough Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Starborrough Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Starborrough Dr have a pool?
No, 421 Starborrough Dr does not have a pool.
Does 421 Starborrough Dr have accessible units?
No, 421 Starborrough Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Starborrough Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Starborrough Dr has units with dishwashers.

