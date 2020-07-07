421 Starborrough Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

starborrough house - Property Id: 281664



Spacious home in the highly acclaimed CCISD. Located in the established neighborhood of Meadow Bend. Conveniently located close to all the dining, shopping and entertainment League City and Kemah have to offer. Recent interior and exterior remodel, this home has fresh grey tone paint from top to bottom, upgraded lighting fixtures throughout, no carpet, recent a/c, new water heater. The kitchen is complete with a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, new disposal and granite countertops. The home has a spacious front room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, playroom, or workout space-the opportunities are endless! The master boasts patio access, a large walk-in closet and recently upgraded ensuite bathroom with dual sinks. Covered patio and dual level deck. No flooding. Pets ok less than 50lbs. Non refundable pet fee required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281664

Property Id 281664



(RLNE5784208)