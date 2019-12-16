All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:45 PM

615 Hilton Drive

615 Hilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Hilton Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146
Hearthstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning newly built home located in quiet neighborhood! Gorgeous wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, tall ceilings, clean neutral colors and bright french doors leading to spacious backyard with covered patio. The kitchen, overlooking the living room, features dark espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. This home is perfect for you and your family, but won't last long! Come view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Hilton Drive have any available units?
615 Hilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 615 Hilton Drive have?
Some of 615 Hilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Hilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Hilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Hilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Hilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 615 Hilton Drive offer parking?
No, 615 Hilton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 615 Hilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Hilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Hilton Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Hilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Hilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Hilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Hilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Hilton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Hilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Hilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

