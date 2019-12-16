615 Hilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning newly built home located in quiet neighborhood! Gorgeous wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms, tall ceilings, clean neutral colors and bright french doors leading to spacious backyard with covered patio. The kitchen, overlooking the living room, features dark espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. This home is perfect for you and your family, but won't last long! Come view today!