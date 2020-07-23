/
/
lampasas county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:18 AM
91 Apartments for rent in Lampasas County, TX📍
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Armadillo Lane
320 Armadillo Ln, Kempner, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1710 sqft
320 Armadillo Lane Available 09/01/20 **Approximate Availability Date: September 01, 2020** - Subdivision: Cheyenne Mountain Estates Schools: Lampasas Elementary School Lampasas Middle School Lampasas High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
202 County Road 3351
202 County Road 3351, Lampasas County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3300 sqft
4* Bedroom - 3.5 Bathroom - 3 Car Garage *Extra Space! Home has study This gorgeous home is situated on 6.5 acres of land in a quiet country setting.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1105 East Avenue F
1105 E Avenue F, Lampasas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex available! - This cozy and quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage duplex is the perfect place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Lampasas County
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1206 Craig
1206 Craig Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1334 sqft
1206 Craig Available 07/24/20 - Enjoy quiet living in this peaceful neighborhood in Copperas Cove. This property features a beautiful yard with shade trees, fenced rear yard, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3414 LUCAS STREET
3414 Lucas Street, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1553 sqft
3414 LUCAS STREET Available 08/31/20 AMAZING 4-BEDROOM HOME RANCH STYLE HOME - Well kept home in nice Copperas Cove subdivision features open living area with plenty of light and wall space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2201 Terrace Dr
2201 Terrace Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 28th! 3 Bed 1 bath home with central heat/air, fenced yard, and washer & dryer hookups! Pets accepted on owner approval.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
617 Atkinson Ave
617 Atkinson Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counters, Patio, Hardwood and Fenced Yard. Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 Post Oak Avenue
2601 Post Oak Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1680 sqft
Adorable four bedroom in need of new renters! This home features a lovely livingroom with a stone wall, built-in shelves and a wood burning fireplace. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are a great size.
Results within 5 miles of Lampasas County
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
206 West Avenue East
206 West Avenue East, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
672 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, single full bath bungalow-style home with refurbished original hardwood floors, newer HVAC, upgraded electrical, windows for energy efficiency. Beautiful kitchen with modern updates and custom cabinetry.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
207 E Reagan Avenue
207 East Reagan Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
912 sqft
Approximate Availability Date: July 27, 2020 This cute cottage has 3 nice size bedrooms, 1 large bathroom and a huge fenced in backyard. Housing accepted.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
915 Morris Dr.
915 Morris Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
PERFECT STARTER HOME FOR RENT IN COPPERAS COVE! - This Cute little 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent has been completely remodeled and is centrally located in Copperas Cove Texas! Close to shopping, restaurants and a few minutes from Ft.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
798 Industrial Ave
798 Industrial Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1210 sqft
798 Industrial Ave #B Available 08/31/20 UNIT B AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 bath is located on Industrial Ave, convenient to shopping and schools. A large open floor plan, your well quipped kitchen overlooks the large living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2210 Gail Drive
2210 Gail Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1740 sqft
2210 Gail Drive Available 10/10/20 2210 Gail Drive Copperas Cove, TX - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.coryellcounty.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
508 John Henry Dr
508 John Henry Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1475 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This 3 bedroom Cove home has 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. Features include a fireplace, security system, all tile flooring, washer/dryer and storage building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Myra Lou Avenue
519 Myra Lou Avenue, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1503 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently renovated house has 100% new laminate floor, interior and exterior has recently been painted. Brand new ceiling fans in every room with motion sensor lights, 2 in the front and one in the rear of the property.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
4108 Shasta Rd.
4108 Shasta Road, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome close to Ft. Hood. Driving is 15 mins to base. This is Unit #A - corner unit. Living room and kitchen downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Vinyl tile flooring, carpet upstairs. Central A/C and Heating.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Windmill Dr
401 Windmill Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2511 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 17th !!! Spacious 2-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home with central air conditioning, cook-top/range, washer & dryer hook ups, dishwasher and privacy fence. Pets are allowed with owner approval.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Saddle Dr
306 Saddle Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1542 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with central heat/air, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer connections, and chain link fence.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
House Creek North
2203 Lindsey Dr
2203 Lindsey Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2430 sqft
**COMING SOON** Beautiful four bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story home in House Creek North. This home has over 2400 square feet of living space and storage space as well with under-stair storage and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2512 Phyllis Dr
2512 Phyllis Drive, Copperas Cove, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1324 sqft
2512 PHYLLIS, COPPERAS COVE: Charming four bedroom, two bath home for rent in Cove. This home has 1324 square feet of living space with carpet through out the home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Campfire Cir
106 Campfire Circle, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
106 Campfire, Copperas Cove This is a nice Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in Western Hills. Home features fresh paint and new flooring. Home is 1293 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
103 W Avenue A
103 West Avenue a, Copperas Cove, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
952 sqft
**COMING SOON** 103 W. AVE A - This two bed, two bath home for rent has 952 square feet of living space and laminate flooring throughout the home. There's a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom, office, or just an extra living area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1108 South 21 Street
1108 South 21st Street, Copperas Cove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fenced yard, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and a gas range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet. Please contact JWC for more information.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
535 Nathan Dr
535 Nathan Drive, Coryell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2091 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, fireplace, washer and dryer connections. Dogs ONLY. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
