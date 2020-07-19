609 Robin Dale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Gorgeous waterfront with a large private boat dock on the lake with slips for sail and power boats, new lift (16), 2 jet ski docks and covered party deck. Panoramic lake views from nearly every room. Resort sized pool, covered patios and terrace walkway and sitting areas down to the lake. Minutes from Lakeway. Elevator to the guest quarters with full kitchen, living and bar areas. Main kitchen remodeled (17), new paint and total master bath remodeled (18), other updates throughout the house. Elevation is 720 so did not get even close to flooding.