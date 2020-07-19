All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

609 Robin Dale Drive

609 Robin Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Robin Dale Drive, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Gorgeous waterfront with a large private boat dock on the lake with slips for sail and power boats, new lift (16), 2 jet ski docks and covered party deck. Panoramic lake views from nearly every room. Resort sized pool, covered patios and terrace walkway and sitting areas down to the lake. Minutes from Lakeway. Elevator to the guest quarters with full kitchen, living and bar areas. Main kitchen remodeled (17), new paint and total master bath remodeled (18), other updates throughout the house. Elevation is 720 so did not get even close to flooding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have any available units?
609 Robin Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 609 Robin Dale Drive have?
Some of 609 Robin Dale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Robin Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Robin Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Robin Dale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Robin Dale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Robin Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Robin Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 609 Robin Dale Drive has a pool.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Robin Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Robin Dale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Robin Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Robin Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
