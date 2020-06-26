All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:49 AM

504 EXPLORER

504 Explorer · No Longer Available
Lakeway
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

504 Explorer, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for immediate occupancy after 5/20/19. Recently remodeled and updated. Nearly new stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced back yard. No carpet, all tile and wood flooring. Sparkling clean. Master and one bedroom up. Guest bedroom on main level has full bath. Wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage. Rent includes all landscaping and yard maintenance. No dogs over 40 pounds. Lake Travis ISD. Close to Lakeway City Park and minutes away from community pool. Open House Sunday May 19th 2-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 EXPLORER have any available units?
504 EXPLORER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 504 EXPLORER have?
Some of 504 EXPLORER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 EXPLORER currently offering any rent specials?
504 EXPLORER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 EXPLORER pet-friendly?
No, 504 EXPLORER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 504 EXPLORER offer parking?
Yes, 504 EXPLORER offers parking.
Does 504 EXPLORER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 EXPLORER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 EXPLORER have a pool?
Yes, 504 EXPLORER has a pool.
Does 504 EXPLORER have accessible units?
No, 504 EXPLORER does not have accessible units.
Does 504 EXPLORER have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 EXPLORER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 EXPLORER have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 EXPLORER does not have units with air conditioning.
