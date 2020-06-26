504 EXPLORER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready for immediate occupancy after 5/20/19. Recently remodeled and updated. Nearly new stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced back yard. No carpet, all tile and wood flooring. Sparkling clean. Master and one bedroom up. Guest bedroom on main level has full bath. Wood burning fireplace. 2 car garage. Rent includes all landscaping and yard maintenance. No dogs over 40 pounds. Lake Travis ISD. Close to Lakeway City Park and minutes away from community pool. Open House Sunday May 19th 2-4.