310 Bellagio Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool media room

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/15! Luxurious 1.5 story home in a pool-community features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is privately tucked away in the back of the home & offers 2 walk-in closets, a double vanity, garden bath & free standing shower. The upstairs family/media room has a full bath & could also be used as a 5th bedroom. Home has access to a community pool, clubhouse & fitness center! $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying!

