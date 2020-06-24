All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

303 Lakeway Drive

303 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Lakeway Drive, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one of a kind home offers a perfect place for entertaining. From the large open space in the great room with a quaint fireplace, to the beautiful backyard with mature trees. You will feel like you are in paradise, being a few miles away from the lake and a beautiful golf course! Pet friendly. Set up your showing today! Questions, call 254-300-7315
**FIRST MONTH FREE** (SEE BELOW FOR DETAILS)

***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
303 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
Is 303 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
