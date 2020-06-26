209 Vailco Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Large Tuscan Inspired Home with Beautiful View - Custom touches through out this elegant and sophisticated Tuscan inspired home. 4 side stucco with stone accent. 3 side entry car garage. Amazing panoramic hill country views can be enjoyed in almost all rooms. Majestic foyer with spiral staircase. Italian travertine floors, surround sound, plantation shutters, marble master bath with frameless shower, granite vanity in all bathrooms, custom chandeliers and light fixtures. Bright and Private lot. HUGE 2500 sq./ft. unfinished basement. A ton of storage.



(RLNE2690958)