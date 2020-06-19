204 World Of Tennis SQ

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters. Nice afternoon shaded patios, bbq and all the conveniences included. Private on-site tennis courts. Short walk to miles of hiking & biking trails, greenbelt, parks & pools! Renowned Lake Travis ISD. Buyer to verify school zones which are subject to change.