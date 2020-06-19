All apartments in Lakeway
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World Of Tennis SQ

204 World of Tennis Sq · (512) 567-9915
Location

204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX 78734

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2192 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters. Nice afternoon shaded patios, bbq and all the conveniences included. Private on-site tennis courts. Short walk to miles of hiking & biking trails, greenbelt, parks & pools! Renowned Lake Travis ISD. Buyer to verify school zones which are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have any available units?
204 World Of Tennis SQ has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have?
Some of 204 World Of Tennis SQ's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 World Of Tennis SQ currently offering any rent specials?
204 World Of Tennis SQ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 World Of Tennis SQ pet-friendly?
No, 204 World Of Tennis SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ offer parking?
Yes, 204 World Of Tennis SQ does offer parking.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 World Of Tennis SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have a pool?
Yes, 204 World Of Tennis SQ has a pool.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have accessible units?
No, 204 World Of Tennis SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 World Of Tennis SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 World Of Tennis SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 World Of Tennis SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
