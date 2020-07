Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous and versatile home offers the ultimate in flexibility! No carpet, 5 bedrooms including guest quarters with full bath and separate entry. 2 car garage with add\'l covered bay. Lovely pond, AMAZING hill country and lake VIEW from upper balcony. Split level with master on main which includes 3 LARGE closets and attached office/nursery. Lower level has secondary master, living area, and 2 additional beds. Circle drive, privately gated!