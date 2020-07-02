19 Casa Verde 19

Amenities

Lakeview 3 bedroom condo in Lakeway - Property Id: 195898



Lakeview Beautifully upgraded, fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 Bath condo available immediately for Short Term Rent! Single story building so NO STAIRS. Open floorplan. 3-4 months only!

This unit is basically a duplex and the rest of the condos are either 2 or 4 per building and mostly single story

Only a 5 minute walk to Lake Travis!

Swimming pool in complex. Park with basketball, volleyball, playground, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, kayaking...

No pets. No smoking

PERFECT spot in Lakeway, TX for someone waiting for they're property to be ready for move in or just in town for short term business contract!

Must pass background and provide references.

Master bedroom has a VERY comfortable queen bed and 2 chests. Spare 1 has a bunkbed with full bottom/twin top and a separate twin bed. Spare 2 has a bunkbed with a QUEEN size bottom and twin top!

Sofa, dining table, breakfast table, gas grill...

