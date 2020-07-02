All apartments in Lakeway
Home
/
Lakeway, TX
/
19 Casa Verde 19
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

19 Casa Verde 19

19 Casa Verde · No Longer Available
Location

19 Casa Verde, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Lakeview 3 bedroom condo in Lakeway - Property Id: 195898

Lakeview Beautifully upgraded, fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 Bath condo available immediately for Short Term Rent! Single story building so NO STAIRS. Open floorplan. 3-4 months only!
This unit is basically a duplex and the rest of the condos are either 2 or 4 per building and mostly single story
Only a 5 minute walk to Lake Travis!
Swimming pool in complex. Park with basketball, volleyball, playground, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, kayaking...
No pets. No smoking
PERFECT spot in Lakeway, TX for someone waiting for they're property to be ready for move in or just in town for short term business contract!
Must pass background and provide references.
Master bedroom has a VERY comfortable queen bed and 2 chests. Spare 1 has a bunkbed with full bottom/twin top and a separate twin bed. Spare 2 has a bunkbed with a QUEEN size bottom and twin top!
Sofa, dining table, breakfast table, gas grill...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195898
Property Id 195898

(RLNE5444859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have any available units?
19 Casa Verde 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 19 Casa Verde 19 have?
Some of 19 Casa Verde 19's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Casa Verde 19 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Casa Verde 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Casa Verde 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Casa Verde 19 is pet friendly.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 offer parking?
No, 19 Casa Verde 19 does not offer parking.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Casa Verde 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have a pool?
Yes, 19 Casa Verde 19 has a pool.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have accessible units?
No, 19 Casa Verde 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Casa Verde 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Casa Verde 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Casa Verde 19 does not have units with air conditioning.

