Lakeway, TX
15308 Dorothy Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:45 PM

15308 Dorothy Drive

15308 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15308 Dorothy Drive, Lakeway, TX 78734

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
media room
Amazing executive custom home in Lake Travis ISD! Home offers a chef's kitchen with an abundance of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes kitchen, living, and breakfast areas all open and perfect for entertaining. Homes boasts a home office with dramatic french doors and beautiful wood floors, media room and game room upstairs. Energy efficient insulation, professionally managed. $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
15308 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 15308 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 15308 Dorothy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15308 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15308 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15308 Dorothy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15308 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
