110 Waverly Spire Court

The Charms of Lake Living! Only minutes from the water's edge of Lake Travis and walking distance to 3 pools, lazy river splash-pad basketball & tennis courts! This lightly lived in home sits on a cul-de-sac lot backing to a greenbelt with great views! Featuring a bright open floor plan, master & guest suite with private bath, office, media & game room. This home exudes simplicity and functionality! Ideal for entertaining & geared for family living! Rough Hollow yacht club membership includes access to workout facility, waterfront marina, and additional infinity pool overlooking Lake Travis. Check out all the included amenities of the HOA here: http://www.roughhollowhoa.com/roughhollow/home.asp

