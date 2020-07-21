All apartments in Lakeway
Find more places like 110 Waverly Spire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeway, TX
/
110 Waverly Spire Court
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

110 Waverly Spire Court

110 Waverly Spire Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeway
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

110 Waverly Spire Ct, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

gym
pool
guest suite
basketball court
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
guest suite
tennis court
The Charms of Lake Living! Only minutes from the water's edge of Lake Travis and walking distance to 3 pools, lazy river splash-pad basketball & tennis courts! This lightly lived in home sits on a cul-de-sac lot backing to a greenbelt with great views! Featuring a bright open floor plan, master & guest suite with private bath, office, media & game room. This home exudes simplicity and functionality! Ideal for entertaining & geared for family living! Rough Hollow yacht club membership includes access to workout facility, waterfront marina, and additional infinity pool overlooking Lake Travis. Check out all the included amenities of the HOA here: http://www.roughhollowhoa.com/roughhollow/home.asp
Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have any available units?
110 Waverly Spire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 110 Waverly Spire Court have?
Some of 110 Waverly Spire Court's amenities include gym, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Waverly Spire Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Waverly Spire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Waverly Spire Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court offer parking?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court does not offer parking.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have a pool?
Yes, 110 Waverly Spire Court has a pool.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Waverly Spire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Waverly Spire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr
Lakeway, TX 78738

Similar Pages

Lakeway 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeway 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeway Apartments with Garages
Lakeway Apartments with PoolsLakeway Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX
Brushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXMcQueeney, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University