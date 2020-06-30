All apartments in Lakeway
Last updated January 14 2020

104 Whitley Drive

104 Whitley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Whitley Drive, Lakeway, TX 78738

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
104 Whitley Drive, Austin TX 78738 - Beautiful 2 story property located in a private, gated community! Windows provide tons of natural lighting throughout this 4 bed 3.5 bath house! Features light wood flooring in main living areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 livings areas, and an office! Upstairs hall is open to the living space below. Back of home faces East so you can enjoy your morning coffee underneath the pergola and watch the sunrise over gorgeous Hill Country views! Community center complete with fitness room, pool, sauna, playground, and tennis court.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Whitley Drive have any available units?
104 Whitley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeway, TX.
What amenities does 104 Whitley Drive have?
Some of 104 Whitley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Whitley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Whitley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Whitley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Whitley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeway.
Does 104 Whitley Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Whitley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Whitley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Whitley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Whitley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 104 Whitley Drive has a pool.
Does 104 Whitley Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Whitley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Whitley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Whitley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Whitley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Whitley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

