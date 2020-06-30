Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool sauna tennis court

104 Whitley Drive, Austin TX 78738 - Beautiful 2 story property located in a private, gated community! Windows provide tons of natural lighting throughout this 4 bed 3.5 bath house! Features light wood flooring in main living areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 livings areas, and an office! Upstairs hall is open to the living space below. Back of home faces East so you can enjoy your morning coffee underneath the pergola and watch the sunrise over gorgeous Hill Country views! Community center complete with fitness room, pool, sauna, playground, and tennis court.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5388322)