Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Duplex in Lakeway for Lease. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 car attached garage on a culd-de-sac lot. Nice backyard with trees and privacy. 2" blinds, carpet only in bedrooms, skylight in master, vaulted ceiling, Fireplace, Refrigerator, auto garage opener, mostly hard surface flooring throughout and located in neighborhood that has a lot of amenities as well as near by shopping and dining. Clean and pets allowed.

Duplex