Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakehills
Find more places like 185 BLACK BASS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
185 BLACK BASS RD
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
185 BLACK BASS RD
185 Black Bass Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
185 Black Bass Rd, Lakehills, TX 78063
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very clean home with access to Medina lake. Quite area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have any available units?
185 BLACK BASS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakehills, TX
.
Is 185 BLACK BASS RD currently offering any rent specials?
185 BLACK BASS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 BLACK BASS RD pet-friendly?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakehills
.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD offer parking?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not offer parking.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have a pool?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have a pool.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have accessible units?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Castroville, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Kerrville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio