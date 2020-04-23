All apartments in Lakehills
Find more places like 185 BLACK BASS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakehills, TX
/
185 BLACK BASS RD
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

185 BLACK BASS RD

185 Black Bass Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

185 Black Bass Rd, Lakehills, TX 78063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very clean home with access to Medina lake. Quite area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have any available units?
185 BLACK BASS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakehills, TX.
Is 185 BLACK BASS RD currently offering any rent specials?
185 BLACK BASS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 BLACK BASS RD pet-friendly?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakehills.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD offer parking?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not offer parking.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have a pool?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have a pool.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have accessible units?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 BLACK BASS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 BLACK BASS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Castle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio