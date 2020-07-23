/
medina county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
187 Apartments for rent in Medina County, TX📍
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
174 GOLDEN WREN
174 Golden Wren, Medina County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2581 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath house in the highly sought after Redbird Ranch community. Easy access and minutes from Hwy 90, 1604, and Lackland AFB.
2500 AVENUE E
2500 Avenue E, Hondo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
11600 sqft
Spacious 2 br 1 bath apartments in a quiet setting in Hondo. Large Kitchen. Plentiful open parking. Central heat and air. Landlord pays water and gas. Onsite laundry. First and second floor apartments available.
2300 Cedar st 37
2300 Cedar St, Hondo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Beautiful Home coming Soon! - Property Id: 200855 This gorgeous home will be available to move in mid to late February! We are taking applications at this time for pre-leasing.
807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.
15447 Grosbeak Pass
15447 Grosbeak Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2701 sqft
REDBIRD RANCH - Beautiful two story home with an amazing yard on a greenbelt! Covered front porch perfect to relax on and an amazing back deck overlooking the greenbelt. Kitchen opens to breakfast, dining & family rooms.
163 Cardinal Way
163 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2006 sqft
163 Cardinal Way Available 08/01/20 163 Cardinal Way - Beautiful Two Story Home! Featuring Tile In Wet Areas, Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of 42" Cabinets, All Bedrooms are Up With Large Game Room.
15231 Stagehand Dr
15231 Stagehand Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1873 sqft
Almost NEW LENNAR HOME in excellent condition in Gated Community Potranco Run. Close to Lackland AFB and major HWY. Directly across from the playground and pool.
151 COOPERS HAWK
151 Coopers Hawk, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2704 sqft
This beautiful house is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought after Redbird Ranch development. This house boasts ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen upgrades includes stone counters with beautiful tile back splash.
15318 REDBIRD LEDGE
15318 Redbird Ledge, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1418 sqft
Beautiful single story with open floor plan, featuring high ceilings and split bedrooms. Three bedroom two full bathrooms with a study room. Open kitchen space with plenty of counter space, eat in dinning space.
203 CARDINAL WAY
203 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1660 sqft
Spacious single story home on large corner lot! Located in highly desirable Redbird Ranch Subdivision! Beautiful wood laminate flooring, gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinetry,island,beautiful office off entry with glass French Doors, covered
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$822
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$852
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
858 sqft
The home you’ve been dreaming of is waiting for you in San Antonio, Texas. Arroyo Seco is an apartment home community located in a quaint residential neighborhood.
345 Clorinda
345 Clorinda, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3118 sqft
Beautiful home home in Bella Vista! Open floor plan with split design concept. Home has many upgrades. Large kitchen, with butler area and large walk in pantry. Master bedroom down with separate closets and large whirlpool tub and walk in shower.
1327 Sundance Fall
1327 Sundance Fall, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2262 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
6334 Timpson Cir
6334 Timpson Circle, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
6334 Timpson Cir Available 08/18/20 *COMING SOON AFTER AUGUST 18TH* Large 2 Story Home located in Riverstone at Alamo Ranch - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located in a large neighborhood just outside of Culebra.
3714 Gum Woods
3714 Gum Woods, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
3714 Gum Woods - LARGE ENTRY WAY TOWARDS KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA AND LIVING ROOM COMBINATION, ALL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE BACK YARD, ALAMO RANCH AREA, CLOSE TO 151 AND 1604, ALAMO RANCH SHOPPING CENTERS AND THEATERS.
426 Unicorn Ranch
426 Unicorn Ranch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1558 sqft
426 Unicorn Ranch Available 09/04/20 - Beautiful home! Home has lots of extras..high ceilings, wood floors in living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, gas cooking..
12526 Stillwater Creek
12526 Stillwater Creek, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1880 sqft
- (RLNE5925793)
13158 Beals Circle
13158 Beals Cir, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2088 sqft
Alamo Ranch home for Rent!! - Home for rent in highly desirable Alamo Ranch! Come see this "like new" 3 bed, 2 bath home.
12811 Salerno Way
12811 Salerno Way, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2556 sqft
- Well maintained Large home in desirable Monticello Ranch Subdivision. Home features 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with kitchen/family room. Home features a master bedroom downstairs.
17827 Handies Peak
17827 Handies Peak, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2595 sqft
Brand New 1 Story Helotes Home! - Beautiful brand new one story home. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with 3 car garage and a media room. High design features, including custom rotunda entry, bay window, breakfast nook and large corner pantry.
Some of the colleges located in the Medina County area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Southwest Texas Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, New Braunfels, Universal City, Live Oak, and Boerne have apartments for rent.
