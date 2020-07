518 W Mccart Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE*PRICE CORRECTED*GREAT LOCATION*REHABBED*NEW FLOOR PLAN*ALL NEW SIDING,DOORS,DRYWALL,WINDOWS,FAUCETS,GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS,WOOD FLOORING, ADDED 3RD BATH,ADDED NEW HVAC, BEDROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM, APPLIANCES ,HOT WATER HEATER, UPDATE AND INSTALL NEW WIRING,NEW PAINT,TUBS,TOILETS,SINK,CABINETS,VANITIES,VESSEL SINKS,CARPET,WOOD & TILE FLOORING, ADDED CLAW TUB WITH RAIN SHOWER,*RAISED CEILING*ROOF WORK,FOUNDATION WORK WITH TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY,ADDED GARAGE DOOR.HUGE YARD* CLAW TUB TO BE PAINTED.SELLER NOR REALTOR RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY INACCURACIES. BUYER TO VERIFY ALL INFO