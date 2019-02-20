All apartments in Krum
Find more places like 324 Saddlebrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Krum, TX
/
324 Saddlebrook
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

324 Saddlebrook

324 Saddlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Krum
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

324 Saddlebrook Drive, Krum, TX 76249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained open concept floor plan which features a 3 bedroom, 2 baths and 2 car garage. The home has a entertaining kitchen with dining and living room. The bedrooms are split with master in the back for privacy. The master has a garden tub, shower and walk in closet. Backyard is fenced.

See documents for application instructions. Agent must show home. Agent name must be on application. Please see attached documents before showing home. Home is leased in current condition. See showing instructions to show home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Saddlebrook have any available units?
324 Saddlebrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Krum, TX.
What amenities does 324 Saddlebrook have?
Some of 324 Saddlebrook's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Saddlebrook currently offering any rent specials?
324 Saddlebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Saddlebrook pet-friendly?
No, 324 Saddlebrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Krum.
Does 324 Saddlebrook offer parking?
Yes, 324 Saddlebrook offers parking.
Does 324 Saddlebrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Saddlebrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Saddlebrook have a pool?
No, 324 Saddlebrook does not have a pool.
Does 324 Saddlebrook have accessible units?
No, 324 Saddlebrook does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Saddlebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Saddlebrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Saddlebrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Saddlebrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd
Krum, TX 76249

Similar Pages

Krum 1 BedroomsKrum 2 Bedrooms
Krum Apartments with BalconyKrum Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Krum Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District