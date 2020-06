Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy little home has nice updated features. The home has new flooring, upgraded base boards, and a fresh coat of paint. Bedrooms are a nice size. Eat-in kitchen is spacious and has a new dishwasher. Home has one car attached garage and a lovely back yard. Home won't last long at this price, come see today.