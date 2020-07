Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

5600 CHUCKWAGON Available 08/14/20 LIGHT FILLED 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH - Newer two story home. Several windows throughout the home give the home a lot of natural light throughout. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac which gives it a large backyard and no immediate back neighbors. Large covered back patio and privacy fence. Washer and dryer nook just off the kitchen. Upper house bathroom has double vanities. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and one w/ a walk-in closet.



