502 Crockett Drive Available 08/18/20 502 Crockett Drive Killeen Texas 76541 - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located closely to Fort Hood. This home is located near plenty of restaurants, close to shopping and a community park! This home is an ideal location for a busy family on the go. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and have brand new carpet. The living space, hallway, bathroom and kitchen have brand new plank flooring. This home also has a large laundry room and fenced in back yard with a shed and multiple shade trees.



No Pets Allowed



