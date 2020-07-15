All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4611 Chantz Dr.

4611 Chantz Drive · (254) 526-0382
Location

4611 Chantz Drive, Killeen, TX 76542
Chantz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4611 Chantz Dr. · Avail. Jul 17

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4611 Chantz Dr. Available 07/17/20 4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment. Flooring consists of carpet and vinyl throughout home. Living room is open - great for entertaining, with a fire place. Additional amenities include washer and dryer connections, all electric kitchen appliances, electric garage door and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2507404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Chantz Dr. have any available units?
4611 Chantz Dr. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Chantz Dr. have?
Some of 4611 Chantz Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Chantz Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Chantz Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Chantz Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Chantz Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 4611 Chantz Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Chantz Dr. offers parking.
Does 4611 Chantz Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Chantz Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Chantz Dr. have a pool?
No, 4611 Chantz Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Chantz Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4611 Chantz Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Chantz Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Chantz Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
