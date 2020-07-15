Amenities

4611 Chantz Dr. Available 07/17/20 4611 Chantz Dr. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS. - This 3 Bedroom home has two full baths, a fenced in back yard w/ a privacy fence. Near schools, shopping and entertainment. Flooring consists of carpet and vinyl throughout home. Living room is open - great for entertaining, with a fire place. Additional amenities include washer and dryer connections, all electric kitchen appliances, electric garage door and more.



No Pets Allowed



