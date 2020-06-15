3102 Baldwin Loop

Amenities
Check out this awesome duplex! This three bedroom cutie has lots of great features. For starters, there is wood laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and a ceramic tile backsplash. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bathroom includes a garden tub. To complete the package, out back you will find a large private patio, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and Fort Hood. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*