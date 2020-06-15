All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:16 PM

3102 Baldwin Loop

3102 Baldwin Loop · (254) 213-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3102 Baldwin Loop, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this awesome duplex! This three bedroom cutie has lots of great features. For starters, there is wood laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and a ceramic tile backsplash. The bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bathroom includes a garden tub. To complete the package, out back you will find a large private patio, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and Fort Hood. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Baldwin Loop have any available units?
3102 Baldwin Loop has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Baldwin Loop have?
Some of 3102 Baldwin Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Baldwin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Baldwin Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Baldwin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Baldwin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Baldwin Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Baldwin Loop does offer parking.
Does 3102 Baldwin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Baldwin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Baldwin Loop have a pool?
No, 3102 Baldwin Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Baldwin Loop have accessible units?
No, 3102 Baldwin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Baldwin Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Baldwin Loop has units with dishwashers.
