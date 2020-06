Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

212 W GEMINI LANE Available 07/14/20 Two Story Home! - This is a wonderful three bedroom, two bath home with a lot of extra space. There is a nice study downstairs and a loft upstairs. Enjoy your master bedroom suite complete with a double vanity and garden tub. The backyard has a covered patio to enjoy those Texas sunsets. Don't miss out on this one!



(RLNE5845598)