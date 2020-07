Amenities

1803 Kangaroo Ave. Available 07/24/20 1803 Kangaroo Ave. - Call LONGHORN PROPERTIES @ 254-526-0382 FOR DETAILS - This home is located off Lake road and near to Ft. Hood airfield gate in a mature neighborhood. Presenting a galley style kitchen with dining area. Large living room with sliding glass doors to patio. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections, wood privacy fence yard and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906383)