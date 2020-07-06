All apartments in Kerr County
146 Verde Park Blvd
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:43 AM

146 Verde Park Blvd

146 Verde Park Boulevard · (830) 387-2878
Location

146 Verde Park Boulevard, Kerr County, TX 78010

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Rare opportunity to live like you are on vacation. Stunning location and ambience overlooking beautiful Verde Creek. New construction in 2018 - previously rented out as a vacation rental - now offered as permanent. Clean as a whistle, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with huge covered deck 1000 sf (under roof) and covered parking. Feels very spacious, comfortable and finished out tastefully. It is one of the sweetest spots in the hill country. Come find the peace you've been looking for. 1 year lease minimum. Two tenant max. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Mix of winter/summer pics. Available July 15. Broker/Owner. Utilities are $225/mo paid to Landlord and include mowing, electricity, water/sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have any available units?
146 Verde Park Blvd has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Verde Park Blvd have?
Some of 146 Verde Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Verde Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
146 Verde Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Verde Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kerr County.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 146 Verde Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Verde Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Verde Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
