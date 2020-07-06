146 Verde Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Rare opportunity to live like you are on vacation. Stunning location and ambience overlooking beautiful Verde Creek. New construction in 2018 - previously rented out as a vacation rental - now offered as permanent. Clean as a whistle, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with huge covered deck 1000 sf (under roof) and covered parking. Feels very spacious, comfortable and finished out tastefully. It is one of the sweetest spots in the hill country. Come find the peace you've been looking for. 1 year lease minimum. Two tenant max. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Mix of winter/summer pics. Available July 15. Broker/Owner. Utilities are $225/mo paid to Landlord and include mowing, electricity, water/sewer, and trash.