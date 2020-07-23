/
/
kerr county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:30 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Kerr County, TX📍
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1965 West Lane
1965 West Lane, Kerrville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
Maintenance free living in this attractive, quite, 55+ community! (ALL household members must be AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD) Two bedroom / two bath home with large open living area that features high vaulted ceiling and sliding doors to the porch
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1501 Bandera Hwy
1501 Bandera Highway, Kerrville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Emerald Cottages is a 55+ community that backs up to the Guadalupe River and located adjacent to River Point Assisted Living and across from Riverhill Country Club and Golf Course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1007 N Donna Kay Dr
1007 Donna Kay Dr, Kerrville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1615 sqft
Cute home in a great neighborhood! This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with two bonus rooms that could be used as an additional bedroom, living room or office. 12 month lease at $1,600 per month and $1,600 security deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Peterson
509 Peterson Dr, Kerrville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
933 sqft
2/1.5 in desirable complex. This condo is on the ground floor and even has a nice small green space and patio in the back off the kitchen. Jack and jill style bath. All appliances are electric. Simulated wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W
319 Cypress Estates Parkway West, Kerr County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4000 sqft
This Mediterranean inspired design is truly one of a kind. Elegant custom built home w/Extraordinary Craftsmanship features custom doors & scrolled iron work, stone columns,Travertine tile, arched entryways & large windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Verde Park Blvd
146 Verde Park Boulevard, Kerr County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
672 sqft
Rare opportunity to live like you are on vacation. Stunning location and ambience overlooking beautiful Verde Creek. New construction in 2018 - previously rented out as a vacation rental - now offered as permanent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
999 Harper Lane
999 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1539 sqft
Explore The Duffy III, the luxurious 1539 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This exquisite home comes with everything you need to turn a house into a home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
680
680 San Antonio Street, Kerr County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
998 sqft
MERIDIAN APARTMENTS SAN ANTONIO HAVE TO SUBLEASE DUE TO CHANGING COUNTRIES FOR WORK. 3RD FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Barbara Ann
1002 Barbara Ann Street, Kerrville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1543 sqft
New flooring and paint throughout this updated 3/2 family home. The breakfast room/nook off the kitchen could also be used as an office. Plenty of of storage throughout with walk-in closets in every bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Kerr County
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
998 Crossing Drive
998 Crossing Drive, Gillespie County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Kerr County
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Country Village
79 Hill Country Cabin Ln.
79 Hill Country Lane, Harper, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
Newly Built - Brand new custom-built 1/1 bathroom cabin. This property offers open living room kitchen space with plenty of cabinet space. Master bathroom features a large shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom is will easily hold a queen-size bed.
Results within 10 miles of Kerr County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Chinkapin Dr.
715 Chinkapin Dr, Gillespie County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,160
1775 sqft
715 Chinkapin Dr. Available 08/17/20 New Construction - New construction scheduled to be completed mid-August. This home in the mid-stages of completion. It will feature a spilt living plan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Rose St.
307 Rose Street, Fredericksburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1527 sqft
307 Rose St. Available 08/01/20 Great Location - Adorable country cottage style home tucked away in one of Fredericksburg's up and coming neighborhoods. Located on a corner lot this home has so much to offer. You will feel right at home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Henrietta St.
1002 Henrietta Street, Fredericksburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1546 sqft
Location !!!! - Very well maintained three bedrooms two bathrooms brick home. Setting a treed on a corner lot. This property is minutes from all the amenities in Fredericksburg. Tile and faux wood flooring are in the main living areas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kerr County area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Southwest Texas Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, New Braunfels, Universal City, Live Oak, and Boerne have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXUvalde, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX