Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Keller, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Keller
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
$
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Villages of Woodland Springs
43 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Keller
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Northbrook
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Fairway Bend
37 Units Available
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Keller, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Keller renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

