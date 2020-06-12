Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

141 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Keller, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1203 sqft
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1135 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1019 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Keller
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1176 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Villages of Woodland Springs
44 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Keller
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:59am
37 Units Available
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1108 sqft
Residents can enjoy beautiful prairie views and easy access to shopping and dining at Alliance Town Center. Pet-friendly property features coffee bar, gym, and game room. Units are smoke-free and have washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1007 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
34 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
88 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
29 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
53 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1099 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1177 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fossil
27 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Fairway Bend
51 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1115 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Fossil
31 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center

June 2020 Keller Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Keller Rent Report. Keller rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Keller rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Keller rents declined moderately over the past month

Keller rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Keller stand at $1,383 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,718 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Keller's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Keller over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Keller

    As rents have fallen slightly in Keller, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Keller is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Keller's median two-bedroom rent of $1,718 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Keller.
    • While rents in Keller fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Keller than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Keller is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

