9325 Plum Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Available just in time for spring. This beautiful new build home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has large bay window looking out on the beautiful front yard. Home is close to schools within the neighborhood. Well maintained yards. Back yard has 24x12 pad for all of your BBQ!