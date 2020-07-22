All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

9325 Plum Court

9325 Plum Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9325 Plum Ct, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available just in time for spring. This beautiful new build home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has large bay window looking out on the beautiful front yard. Home is close to schools within the neighborhood. Well maintained yards. Back yard has 24x12 pad for all of your BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 Plum Court have any available units?
9325 Plum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 9325 Plum Court have?
Some of 9325 Plum Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Plum Court currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Plum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 Plum Court pet-friendly?
No, 9325 Plum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 9325 Plum Court offer parking?
Yes, 9325 Plum Court offers parking.
Does 9325 Plum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 Plum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 Plum Court have a pool?
Yes, 9325 Plum Court has a pool.
Does 9325 Plum Court have accessible units?
No, 9325 Plum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 Plum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9325 Plum Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 Plum Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9325 Plum Court does not have units with air conditioning.
