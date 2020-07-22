Available just in time for spring. This beautiful new build home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Master bedroom has large bay window looking out on the beautiful front yard. Home is close to schools within the neighborhood. Well maintained yards. Back yard has 24x12 pad for all of your BBQ!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9325 Plum Court have any available units?
9325 Plum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 9325 Plum Court have?
Some of 9325 Plum Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Plum Court currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Plum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.