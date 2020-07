Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Huge 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home with large eat in Kitchen with island sink which includes dishwasher. Large master bath with both shower as well as large whirlpool tub. Utility Area for full size washer and dryer. Covered parking with large storage shed attached to front.

This home lies just Southwest of Terrell and easy access to I20 and Hwy 80. One acre homesite in a neighborhood of similar size plots. Easy Commute to Kaufman, Seagoville, Forney, Mesquite and East Dallas.