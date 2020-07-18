All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 620 Farm to Market 243.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
620 Farm to Market 243
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Farm to Market 243

620 Fm Rd 986 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

620 Fm Rd 986, Kaufman County, TX 75160

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
UPDATED, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom w/ beautiful trees. New flooring, paint, stainless appliances, fixtures, & lighting throughout! Large master bedroom w/ attached full bath w/ garden tub, dual vanities, & separate walk-in shower. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered a complete application. Water is +$85 per month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have any available units?
620 Farm to Market 243 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 620 Farm to Market 243 have?
Some of 620 Farm to Market 243's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Farm to Market 243 currently offering any rent specials?
620 Farm to Market 243 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Farm to Market 243 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Farm to Market 243 is pet friendly.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 offer parking?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not offer parking.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have a pool?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not have a pool.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have accessible units?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Farm to Market 243 have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Farm to Market 243 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District