620 Farm to Market 243

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

UPDATED, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom w/ beautiful trees. New flooring, paint, stainless appliances, fixtures, & lighting throughout! Large master bedroom w/ attached full bath w/ garden tub, dual vanities, & separate walk-in shower. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered a complete application. Water is +$85 per month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.