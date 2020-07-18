All apartments in Kaufman County
4370 Elderberry Street
4370 Elderberry Street

4370 Elderberry St · No Longer Available
4370 Elderberry St, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable 2016 constructed house with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Windmill Farms Community. This master-planned community features biking & jogging paths, parks, playgrounds and swimming pool help beating the Texas heat. Open floorplan, spacious Kitchen has energy efficient appliances (including a refrigerator for free use), granite countertops and an island. The landscaped huge backyard has a covered patio for BBQ and greenbelt viewing. Perfect location with walking distance to Brown Middle school. Elementary and high school nearby. Easy access to I-80. Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4370 Elderberry Street have any available units?
4370 Elderberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4370 Elderberry Street have?
Some of 4370 Elderberry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Elderberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Elderberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Elderberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 4370 Elderberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Elderberry Street offers parking.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 Elderberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street have a pool?
Yes, 4370 Elderberry Street has a pool.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street have accessible units?
No, 4370 Elderberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 Elderberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4370 Elderberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4370 Elderberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
