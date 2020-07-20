4105 Portrush Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the tranquility of living away from the city in this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, large island, huge cabinets and nice size pantry that opens up to spacious living room with lots of natural lighting and dining area. Carpet in bedrooms and living room, and ceramic tiles elsewhere. Master bedroom in the back has ensuite with dual sinks, both standing shower and bath tub. Non-master bedrooms with spacious closets. The owner will be providing lawn service and pest control.