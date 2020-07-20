All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 4105 Portrush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
4105 Portrush Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

4105 Portrush Drive

4105 Portrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4105 Portrush Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75114

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the tranquility of living away from the city in this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The Kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, large island, huge cabinets and nice size pantry that opens up to spacious living room with lots of natural lighting and dining area. Carpet in bedrooms and living room, and ceramic tiles elsewhere. Master bedroom in the back has ensuite with dual sinks, both standing shower and bath tub. Non-master bedrooms with spacious closets. The owner will be providing lawn service and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Portrush Drive have any available units?
4105 Portrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4105 Portrush Drive have?
Some of 4105 Portrush Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Portrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Portrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Portrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Portrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Portrush Drive offers parking.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Portrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive have a pool?
No, 4105 Portrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Portrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 Portrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Portrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Portrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District