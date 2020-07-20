4016 Autumnwood Lane

Amenities

Absolutely Pristine, MOVE-IN-READY 1 story brick home with large backyard. You will love this 3 BDRM, 2 BTH home nestled in amenity-packed Heartland, located just 20 minutes east of Downtown Dallas. This property offers a large covered patio, master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and two-car garage. Comfortable secondary rooms share the second full bathroom. Residents enjoy over 400 acres of parks and picnic areas, a stocked lake, miles of bike trails, a swimming pool, basketball court and sports fields.