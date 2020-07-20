All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

4016 Autumnwood Lane

4016 Autumnwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Autumnwood Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Pristine, MOVE-IN-READY 1 story brick home with large backyard. You will love this 3 BDRM, 2 BTH home nestled in amenity-packed Heartland, located just 20 minutes east of Downtown Dallas. This property offers a large covered patio, master bathroom with separate tub and shower, and two-car garage. Comfortable secondary rooms share the second full bathroom. Residents enjoy over 400 acres of parks and picnic areas, a stocked lake, miles of bike trails, a swimming pool, basketball court and sports fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have any available units?
4016 Autumnwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have?
Some of 4016 Autumnwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Autumnwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Autumnwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Autumnwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Autumnwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Autumnwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Autumnwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4016 Autumnwood Lane has a pool.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4016 Autumnwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Autumnwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4016 Autumnwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4016 Autumnwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
