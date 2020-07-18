Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2037 Fairview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2037 Fairview Drive
2037 Fairview Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2037 Fairview Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms
Amenities
pool
playground
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home. New Carpet, Appliances, Paint and Blinds. Great Neighborhood with pools and playground for all to enjoy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have any available units?
2037 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 2037 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 2037 Fairview Drive's amenities include pool, playground, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2037 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive offer parking?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2037 Fairview Drive has a pool.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
