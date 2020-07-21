All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:51 AM

2011 Brenham Drive

2011 Brenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Brenham Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Gorgeous home with great appeal. Home features 4 BR, 3 full Bath and study room. Beautiful open floor plan with a lot of natural light throughout. Huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including built in microwave, oven & dishwasher. Granite counter top in kitchen. Gorgeous master bedroom with sitting area, walk in closet & master bath featuring a garden tub, dual sink, separate shower. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen, dining & family room. Large backyard with covered patio. Second floor has large game room, fourth bedroom & full bath are separate from the others making it perfect for extra family member or guest. Walking distance to brand new Hollis T. Dietz elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Brenham Drive have any available units?
2011 Brenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2011 Brenham Drive have?
Some of 2011 Brenham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Brenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Brenham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Brenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Brenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Brenham Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Brenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Brenham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Brenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Brenham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Brenham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Brenham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
