Gorgeous and spacious home In Heartland. Schools are nearby and there are many community amenities offered at Heartland. Excellent area to raise kids. The home has been recently updated and is ready for the next family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2006 Wellington Point have any available units?
2006 Wellington Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
Is 2006 Wellington Point currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Wellington Point is not currently offering any rent specials.