Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

15846 S FM 148

15846 S FM 148 · No Longer Available
Location

15846 S FM 148, Kaufman County, TX 75158

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15846 FM 148 - Beautiful Home, 3bedroom 2 bathroom, With amazing views in Scurry TX - Horse Country! - You do not want to miss out on this one!! Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just off FM 148. The home sits in the back of this amazing property. There are huge trees that surround the entire property and the backyard overlooks a mini pond. Inside you will love the updated kitchen and bathrooms, as well as the big open floor plan. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2. (utilities are billed by FBM monthly to tenants; no need to switch utilities and pay connection fees!)

Tenants: GATE MUST BE MONITORED CAREFULLY. CATTLE CAN GET OUT. ENSURE GATE CLOSES COMING AND GOING. THIS IS CRITICAL FOR THE SAFETY OF THE HIGHWAY AND THE ANIMALS.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and require a pet deposit.

(RLNE4930707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15846 S FM 148 have any available units?
15846 S FM 148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 15846 S FM 148 have?
Some of 15846 S FM 148's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15846 S FM 148 currently offering any rent specials?
15846 S FM 148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15846 S FM 148 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15846 S FM 148 is pet friendly.
Does 15846 S FM 148 offer parking?
No, 15846 S FM 148 does not offer parking.
Does 15846 S FM 148 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15846 S FM 148 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15846 S FM 148 have a pool?
No, 15846 S FM 148 does not have a pool.
Does 15846 S FM 148 have accessible units?
No, 15846 S FM 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 15846 S FM 148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15846 S FM 148 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15846 S FM 148 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15846 S FM 148 does not have units with air conditioning.
