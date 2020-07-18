15846 S FM 148

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15846 FM 148 - Beautiful Home, 3bedroom 2 bathroom, With amazing views in Scurry TX - Horse Country! - You do not want to miss out on this one!! Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just off FM 148. The home sits in the back of this amazing property. There are huge trees that surround the entire property and the backyard overlooks a mini pond. Inside you will love the updated kitchen and bathrooms, as well as the big open floor plan. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2. (utilities are billed by FBM monthly to tenants; no need to switch utilities and pay connection fees!)



Tenants: GATE MUST BE MONITORED CAREFULLY. CATTLE CAN GET OUT. ENSURE GATE CLOSES COMING AND GOING. THIS IS CRITICAL FOR THE SAFETY OF THE HIGHWAY AND THE ANIMALS.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Pets are subject to approval and require a pet deposit.



