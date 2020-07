Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great home in Forney School District! Everything has been updated! NEW carpet, tile, paint, appliances, AC and more! You will not believe this space that is provided in this amazing home. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. TAR application with $40 app fee for each adult over 18. Copy of Drivers license and 2 months pay stubs. You don't want to miss this one. Schedule your showing today.