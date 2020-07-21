All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

1450 Arabella Avenue

1450 Arabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Arabella Avenue, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

If you are looking for a 4 bedroom home near the Dallas metro area this is the place for you. Forney is a vibrant, growing community with great schools and all of the modern conveniences in a quiet country setting. This well-maintained home was built in 2016 and is in a new subdivision with a community pool. It is located in South Forney where the schools are ranked top in the district. In the eat-in kitchen you will find granite countertops, an electric range, dishwasher and walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is at the rear of the home with the other 3 rooms at the front. There is ample closet space and a full size laundry room. Maximum of 2 dogs under 35 lbs, no cats. non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have any available units?
1450 Arabella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1450 Arabella Avenue have?
Some of 1450 Arabella Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Arabella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Arabella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Arabella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Arabella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue offer parking?
No, 1450 Arabella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Arabella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Arabella Avenue has a pool.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1450 Arabella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Arabella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Arabella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Arabella Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
