1450 Arabella Avenue

If you are looking for a 4 bedroom home near the Dallas metro area this is the place for you. Forney is a vibrant, growing community with great schools and all of the modern conveniences in a quiet country setting. This well-maintained home was built in 2016 and is in a new subdivision with a community pool. It is located in South Forney where the schools are ranked top in the district. In the eat-in kitchen you will find granite countertops, an electric range, dishwasher and walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is at the rear of the home with the other 3 rooms at the front. There is ample closet space and a full size laundry room. Maximum of 2 dogs under 35 lbs, no cats. non-refundable pet deposit.