Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

1002 Halifax Lane

1002 Halifax Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Halifax Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in desirable Windmill Farms. Subdivision has nice parks and this home is close to elementary and middle schools. Open floor plan with has split bedroom arrangement. Cozy fireplace in den. Master suite with lighted walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms both have lighted closets. Laundry room can adapt for wither gas or electric dryer. Kitchen has breakfast bar open to living area, large new sink, new dishwasher, gas range with convection oven. Very nice super clean home with large fenced yard. Big shade tree in front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Halifax Lane have any available units?
1002 Halifax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1002 Halifax Lane have?
Some of 1002 Halifax Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Halifax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Halifax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Halifax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Halifax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Halifax Lane offers parking.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Halifax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane have a pool?
No, 1002 Halifax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane have accessible units?
No, 1002 Halifax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Halifax Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Halifax Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Halifax Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
