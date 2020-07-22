1002 Halifax Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated home in desirable Windmill Farms. Subdivision has nice parks and this home is close to elementary and middle schools. Open floor plan with has split bedroom arrangement. Cozy fireplace in den. Master suite with lighted walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms both have lighted closets. Laundry room can adapt for wither gas or electric dryer. Kitchen has breakfast bar open to living area, large new sink, new dishwasher, gas range with convection oven. Very nice super clean home with large fenced yard. Big shade tree in front yard.