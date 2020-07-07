5027 Royal Amber Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

If you are considering spending your evening watching unforgettable sunsets on the surface of the lake from the comfort of your backyard... If you can picture yourself enjoying walk trails around 7 different lakes... then... WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Located in the great King Crossing community, this house offers 3 spacious bedrooms in the 1st floor, and you will be surprised by the size of the upstairs 4th independent bedroom and bathroom. Bright kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertop, and large walk in pantry. Room size is approximate tenant is invited to take measurements.