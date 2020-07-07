All apartments in Katy
5027 Royal Amber Lane
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:17 PM

5027 Royal Amber Lane

5027 Royal Amber Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Royal Amber Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
If you are considering spending your evening watching unforgettable sunsets on the surface of the lake from the comfort of your backyard... If you can picture yourself enjoying walk trails around 7 different lakes... then... WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Located in the great King Crossing community, this house offers 3 spacious bedrooms in the 1st floor, and you will be surprised by the size of the upstairs 4th independent bedroom and bathroom. Bright kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertop, and large walk in pantry. Room size is approximate tenant is invited to take measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have any available units?
5027 Royal Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have?
Some of 5027 Royal Amber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Royal Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Royal Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Royal Amber Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Royal Amber Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Royal Amber Lane offers parking.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5027 Royal Amber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 5027 Royal Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5027 Royal Amber Lane has accessible units.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5027 Royal Amber Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 Royal Amber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5027 Royal Amber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

