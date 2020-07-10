23018 Tindarey Falls Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked away inside a quiet cul-de-sac is a wonderful find! Upon entry you are greeted by French doors leading into an executive study. After passing through the entryway you come to a stunning family room featuring tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows that provide an abundance of natural sunlight. Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island with its own breakfast bar. You are sure to love the spacious master suite complete with an upscale bathroom showcasing a walk-in closet, dual sinks, tile floors, a garden soaking tub and a tiled walk-in shower with a built-in bench seat. The home also has a generously sized backyard with a large covered patio, perfect for firing up the grill and doing some outdoor entertaining on the weekends! Don't miss out, opportunities like this do not come around often!