Katy, TX
23018 Tindarey Falls Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

23018 Tindarey Falls Lane

23018 Tindarey Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

23018 Tindarey Falls Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked away inside a quiet cul-de-sac is a wonderful find! Upon entry you are greeted by French doors leading into an executive study. After passing through the entryway you come to a stunning family room featuring tile flooring, a vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows that provide an abundance of natural sunlight. Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island with its own breakfast bar. You are sure to love the spacious master suite complete with an upscale bathroom showcasing a walk-in closet, dual sinks, tile floors, a garden soaking tub and a tiled walk-in shower with a built-in bench seat. The home also has a generously sized backyard with a large covered patio, perfect for firing up the grill and doing some outdoor entertaining on the weekends! Don't miss out, opportunities like this do not come around often!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have any available units?
23018 Tindarey Falls Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Katy, TX.
What amenities does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have?
Some of 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23018 Tindarey Falls Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Katy.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane offers parking.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have a pool?
No, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane has accessible units.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23018 Tindarey Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

