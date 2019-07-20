All apartments in Justin
276 Hilltop Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:47 AM

276 Hilltop Drive

276 Hilltop Dr · No Longer Available
Location

276 Hilltop Dr, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME in the heart of Justin, TX. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, plus study with a large open concept kitchen and over-sized living room. Plenty of room to entertain but cozy enough to rest and relax. Home was built in 2017 and still looks brand new. Elementary school is within a few minutes walk and community park is just down the street. Tenant and Tenants agent to verify all information. $40 non-refundable application fee per applicant. $400 non-refundable pet fee - pets subject to Landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
276 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 276 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 276 Hilltop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
276 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 Hilltop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 276 Hilltop Drive offers parking.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
No, 276 Hilltop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 276 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 Hilltop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Hilltop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 Hilltop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

