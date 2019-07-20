276 Hilltop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME in the heart of Justin, TX. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, plus study with a large open concept kitchen and over-sized living room. Plenty of room to entertain but cozy enough to rest and relax. Home was built in 2017 and still looks brand new. Elementary school is within a few minutes walk and community park is just down the street. Tenant and Tenants agent to verify all information. $40 non-refundable application fee per applicant. $400 non-refundable pet fee - pets subject to Landlord approval.