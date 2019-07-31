All apartments in Justin
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:49 AM

228 Cedar Crest Drive

228 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Cedar Crest Drive, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Floorplan! Open, Light & Bright. 3-way Split Bedrooms. Huge Kitchen Island. Upgraded Appliances. 3-Dining Spaces or 3-Living Spaces. Oversized Master Suite with huge closet & extra storage. Very Flexible. Tile throughout all Living Areas. Full Sprinkler System! Large Storage Shed. Optimum tenant will have 600+ credit, tenants will have a minimum of 2-years at same location, same job industry for 2+ years. Please submit TAR App. $40 fee per application will be paid online after application review. No cats preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
228 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 228 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Cedar Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

