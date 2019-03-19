All apartments in Justin
114 Chinos Trail

114 Chinos Trail · No Longer Available
Location

114 Chinos Trail, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lease to Own opportunity. Ask Listing agent for details. Live in Highly Desired Reatta Ridge. Excellent Schools, NW ISD. Family community, small town feel with easy commute to DFW. Enjoy Park, Fishing Lake, Pool, and kids playing in the street. This Large Home is waiting for your family. Stretch out as it has plenty of room for everyone. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Upgraded Water Purification System for clean water throughout home. Solar Panels plus Extra Insulation for lower utility bills. New Garage Doors. Huge Yard 8ft Privacy Fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Chinos Trail have any available units?
114 Chinos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
What amenities does 114 Chinos Trail have?
Some of 114 Chinos Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Chinos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
114 Chinos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Chinos Trail pet-friendly?
No, 114 Chinos Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Justin.
Does 114 Chinos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 114 Chinos Trail offers parking.
Does 114 Chinos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Chinos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Chinos Trail have a pool?
Yes, 114 Chinos Trail has a pool.
Does 114 Chinos Trail have accessible units?
No, 114 Chinos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Chinos Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Chinos Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Chinos Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Chinos Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

