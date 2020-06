Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculately maintained home ideally located in the thriving area of Justin! Nestled among mature trees on a spacious lot, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers privacy and functionality. Recently updated with neutral paint, wood flooring and carpet. Minutes from shopping, entertainment and highways. This home is ready for move in!