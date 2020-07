Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace bathtub

5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom offering ample space with 1792 sqft! Home will feature many upgrades throughout including granite counter tops in kitchen and a nice backsplash in. It also includes a formal dinning room, living room features a fireplace, Jack&Jill bathroom for the spare rooms and a Garden tub in Master Bedroom. ***JOSHUA ISD***

Please contact us for more details and Information 682-247-0307